Possible big botch in Bray Wyatt's return segment at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

While fans are still in a frenzy over Bray Wyatt's return segment at Extreme Rules 2022, a slight product botch seems to have gone unnoticed.

As Matt Riddle walked back after his win over Seth Rollins at the show, it looked like the show had ended for good. However, the lights went out just then, and it became clear that Wyatt's grand return was finally coming to fruition.

The following segment was breathtaking, with WWE taking fans through all the characters the former Universal Champion has played in the company so far. Finally, a door appeared on the entrance ramp, through which Bray Wyatt walked in wearing a mask and holding a lantern in his hand. He soon removed the mask to a thunderous response from the Philadelphia crowd.

He then proceeded to blow the lantern off in his trademark style. However, the lantern went off just a second before Bray Wyatt could himself blow it out, leading to a noticeable production botch.

That aside, going by how fans reacted to Wyatt's return, it's safe to say that the former WWE Champion would instantly become a top attraction in the company. It'll be interesting to see which brand the star is assigned to.

