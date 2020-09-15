Over the last few weeks, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have been teaming up as a tag team. They even managed to defeat Bayley and Sasha Banks at WWE Payback to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Since then, although the two have not been getting along, they have been doing well together, as they appear to represent an undefeatable force due to the amount of power that they both bring to the table.

During this week's stream of Legion of RAW with Chris Featherstone and WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal, Animal said that he felt that both Shayna Baszler could do with a character change in WWE.

Possible character change suggested for Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in WWE

Road Warrior Animal suggested an interesting storyline involving Nia Jax's heritage as a Samoan, saying that they could bring back face-paint like the Usos used in their original run on WWE shows.

He suggested that it could be a bonding technique to have Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler bond more together, with each learning more of their cultural heritage as Nia Jax could teach Shayna about being a Samoan, while Shayna Baszler helped Nia Jax with her MMA background.

"Why not have them paint up. Shayna is trying to learn Nia's culture. Why not do the Uso thing, half the face? Like the Usos don't paint anymore, so have them do half the face. Do a whole storyline about how Nia is going back to her roots. She's going back to her heritage, to King Peter Maiava. She's related to The Rock, that's The Rock's Great Grandfather. Go back all the way and come out of it like that. Even learn that Samoan dance that The Rock used to do now and then and throw that in there. I think you can have Shayna convert over, like she's really caring. Then have Nia do the same thing when they are working out in Shayna's world, in the Ultimate Fighting Championship world."

