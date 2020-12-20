Randy Orton is set to face The Fiend in a Firefly Inferno match later tonight at WWE TLC. There aren't any official details on the match yet, but there's a small update from Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said that the match could be a traditional inferno match, with a ring surrounded by fire (like the inferno match between Kane and The Undertaker). Meltzer was also surprised that WWE haven't officially given an explanation:

"I just figured it's a ring surrounded by fire match. They've done that before. Those matches usually are really bad. The visual looks good but what can you do in those matches.

"They haven't explained it. They didn't say a word about it last night," said Meltzer.

Dave Meltzer's co-host Bryan Alvarez theorized that since the name of the match had "Firefly" in it, it could also be a cinematic match at TLC.

What went down between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton on RAW ahead of TLC

Last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw Bray Wyatt come down to the ring to apologize to Randy Orton. Wyatt then sent a warning to Orton regarding what The Fiend would do to him at TLC. Wyatt also had a few jokes prepared.

Randy Orton then appeared on the Titantron and invited Bray Wyatt to play a game with him. We caught up with Bray Wyatt backstage later in the night. He saw his old rocking chair in a room. As soon as he sat down, Randy Orton emerged from the darkness and attacked him from behind. Orton laid out Bray Wyatt and then put him in a wooden box. The Viper then locked the box, doused it with fuel and set it on fire.

The Fiend then emerged from the box. He applied the Mandible Claw on a shocked Randy Orton and laid him out ahead of their Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC.

