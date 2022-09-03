"Now Triple H has choices" - More insight on WWE bringing back released stars (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling manager Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on WWE bringing back numerous superstars on their programming recently.

With the return of multiple new names, Triple H has now spread out the mat and has numerous roads he can follow from a storyline perspective. Former champions like Sasha Banks and Bray Wyatt are also rumored to return to the promotion in the coming weeks.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell made some notable points concerning the Women's Tag Team Championship scene. He also highlighted how the company has several new booking options after adding new stars to its roster.

"They either do what you're talking about and just throw it open at Clash at the Castle or [Raquel and Aliyah] lose very soon," said Mantell. "Well they may have put them on them for Sasha and Naomi to take them off of them when they come back. What we're saying is they have a lot of options. It doesn't look as near as bleak as it did a month ago. Now they have choices. Like we're talking about Tony Khan, he has choices. Now Triple H has choices because he made those choices." [1:06:00 - 1:07:11]

Triple H has brought back multiple previously released WWE stars ever since he took over

Beginning with SummerSlam, we saw the return of Dakota Kai, who was immediately slotted into a newly formed top faction alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky. While it came as a shock to a few, a trend began to emerge once Karrion Kross made his way back to WWE the following week on an episode of SmackDown.

Lumis was the next to follow in quick succession as he was seen looming in the crowd, with Hit Row also seizing the opportunity for a comeback a few weeks later. Arguably the biggest of them all was Johnny Gargano, who was instantly welcomed back once Rebel Heart blared over the speakers.

With Triple H making it known that he is in charge now with all the recent changes, he seemingly has the support of the WWE Universe in his new endeavor.

It remains to be seen how well all of these former NXT stars fare on the main roster under The Game's regime.

