Possible issue with Zelina Vega's Championship shot on WWE RAW pointed out (Exclusive)

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw Zelina Vega apparently leave behind the perpetually quarreling Andrade and Angel Garza and strike out on her own as a possible singles performer. Asuka faced Mickie James on WWE RAW this week, defending the RAW Women's Championship. After the match came to a confusing end with Asuka retaining her title, she was interrupted by Zelina Vega who walked out to confront her in the middle of the ring.

Now, it appears that Zelina Vega is the next women's star in WWE to be getting a shot at Asuka's RAW Women's Championship. With that being said, on this week's Legion of RAW, Road Warrior Animal and Chris Featherstone talked about Zelina Vega getting her chance at the Women's Championship. The WWE Hall of Famer went on to point out the issues surrounding the title shot.

Possible issue with Zelina Vega's WWE RAW Women's title shot

Road Warrior Animal talked about Zelina Vega's chance at the WWE RAW Women's Championship and said that it made no sense for her to get a shot at the title over other more deserving candidates who have not gotten a chance.

"This is where I think that they don't think when they do this thing. They reach up to the air and grab at the straws. How does she deserve to get a Championship match in front of all the other girls? Over all the girls, Peyton Royce and the others, she gets the title match? She's not been in the ring. She's a manager. Now I can see if she was wrestling and working her way up a little bit, fine!"

However, Animal did suggest that as a manager, Zelina Vega could have an added role and manage Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler instead, changing up her style in WWE while she was doing so.

"It might look okay to have a little girl manage two giant girls."

"I would have her change what she's dressing if she's going out with Nia and the other girls."

Advertisement

Readers can also check out the full Legion of RAW podcast right here.