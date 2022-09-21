Possible name for rebranded NXT revealed

A new name for the recently rebranded NXT has possibly been revealed

The weekly 2.0 show recently celebrated its first anniversary of the rebrand. In the final moments of the September 13th episode, a montage of the best moments from the past year was capped off with a new logo being revealed.

The new logo's color scheme is similar to the Black and Gold era of the developmental brand. This has led to speculation that the weekly show will be rebranded again now that Triple H has taken over WWE as the Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer.

WWE recently filed a trademark from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the name 'NXT Global' under the 'Entertainment Services, namely, a show about professional wrestling' category. Although nothing has been confirmed, this name might be used for the rebranded version of the US branch of the show.

It was announced that the UK branch of the show would be shut down following Worlds Collide on September 4th. The titles from both the developmental brands were unified on the show. It was also announced that the show will be rebranded as NXT Europe and launch in 2023. This name was also trademarked on September 16th.

Former NXT UK Champion returned to confront Bron Breakker during latest tapings

During the latest taping of the weekly episode of WWE's third brand, former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov confronted current brand champion Bron Breakker.

Before the final set of tapings for the defunct UK brand, Dragunov suffered an injury and had to relinquish his title, which was won by Tyler Bate in a tournament.

He made his name with his hard-hitting wrestling style, his unique look, and his underdog spirit. From taking on Cesaro at Takeover Cardiff to his brutal matches against Gunther, in one of which he ended the latter's 870 day title reign over the UK brand.

It now appears that the Russian-born Superstar has made his way to the US version of the developmental brand. Dragunov confronting the top champion indicates that he might even be thrust into the main event of the show, not unlike former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate.

Breakker initially came to the ring to confront JD McDonagh, but Dragunov interrupted, to what looked like a substantial crowd reaction. The segment was reportedly followed by a match between Bate and McDonagh, which the latter won.

