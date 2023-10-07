Possible new alliance formed after star arrives on WWE SmackDown

WWE star Dragon Lee was recently seen thanking Cameron Grimes for his support on SmackDown.

On today's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Lee faced Austin Theory in a singles match. Although the former had the upper hand initially, he got distracted and attacked by Theory when Grayson Waller appeared. Eventually, Grimes came out to support Lee and hit Waller, allowing Lee to win the match with a roll-up pin.

Taking to social media, WWE has uploaded a video where Dragon Lee was seen thanking his savior, Grimes. The clip has led to speculations of a possible new alliance between the two stars.

Check out Dragon Lee appreciating Cameron Grimes' appearance on SmackDown:

Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinion on working with WWE as a babyface

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell spoke about the interaction between Grayson Waller and Cameron Grimes when the latter had a match against Austin Theory.

He stated how the babyface is made to look "dumb" throughout the process. The legend recalled his days when he was working with the company.

"Hey, when I was still wrestling, I refused to do the dumb babyface syndrome. I couldn't do it. They wanted me to do some bullsh*t, and I said, 'Na, I ain't doing it.' And then they said, 'Well, you will do it.' I said, 'My God, I won't.' And then you know we have a fight backstage. You've got to stand your ground sometimes. Tell'em, 'How am I going to get over if I keep putting these guys over? You know, I've got a business to run, too, not just you guys," said Mantell.

It would be interesting to see if Grimes and Lee will team up in the near future to go against the duo of Theory and Waller.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

