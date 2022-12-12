Possible reason why 29-year-old WWE Superstar considered a natural fit for the main roster; One of two potential call-ups - Reports

There have been many pitches for NXT talent to be called up to the WWE main roster. Former North American Champion Cameron Grimes has been dubbed a "natural fit" for the main roster call-up.

Second-generation Von Wagner is also reportedly being considered to be moving forward from NXT to WWE's main roster.

According to Fightful Select, Cameron Grimes was considered for an NXT call-up but has yet to appear. The same source spoke with several WWE employees who consider Grimes as a natural fit.

One staff member pointed out that he's been working in television for over five years and is well-known to producer Shane Helms, who works on RAW and SmackDown.

Furthermore, Fightful Select reported that Von Wagner's name has been mentioned as someone who has been pitched for a possible call-up. They haven't been told that a call-up is imminent, but the company has already seen him on Main Event, and he was briefly slated for a call-up last year.

Sources said that in the future, there will be a more gradual and consistent flow of NXT talent promoted to the main roster and that fans should expect fewer years-long evaluation periods in NXT.

What makes Cameron Grimes and Von Wagner a good fit for WWE main roster?

Cameron Grimes has been a mainstay on NXT since his debut, most notably becoming the final Million Dollar Champion while adopting a wealthy-man gimmick and feuding with LA Knight.

29 years old, Grimes clearly has a bright future ahead of him and has already set his sights on the WWE Championship.

Von Wagner is a prominent second-generation wrestler who made his NXT television debut in September 2021. The imposing figure is the son of former wrestler Wayne Bloom. Wagner, like his father, is a powerful, destructive force.

Since returning to live audiences last year, NXT talent has regularly worked dark matches or on Main Events to help them gain experience. Because they're mainly working in front of the same people on weekly NXT TV, WWE higher-ups believe it gives them a more accurate reflection of how a talent would immediately connect with the main roster audience.

The Stamford-based promotion is attempting to get a look at the talent on the road outside of the Performance Center.

