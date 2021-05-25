Possible reason why Alexa Bliss didn't appear on RAW

Alexa Bliss wasn't a part of tonight's WWE RAW and her latest Instagram post seemingly revealed the reason behind her absence from the show.

Bliss posted a message on Instagram several hours before RAW kicked off. The former Women's Champion is dealing with an emergency with Larry, her pet pig. Here's what Bliss posted:

URGENT. Anyone know an emergency vet that will specifically treat pigs? Larry is very ill, can't move or walk. In a lot of pain. His usual pig vet said he is not comfortable treating him in his current condition. Most vets are not comfortable treating pigs. If anyone knows of a pig vet please let me know.

Alexa Bliss made her presence felt on tonight's edition of WWE RAW even though she didn't physically appear on TV.

Reginald fell prey to Bliss' magical powers for the second week in a row during the final moments of a Women's Tag Team Championship match between Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler and Natalya & Tamina Snuka.

The explosion was enough to distract Baszler, who was pinned by Natalya for the win.

Alexa Bliss is incredibly close to Larry and regularly updates fans about his well-being

Alexa Bliss' pet Larry has its own Instagram page that boasts almost 90,000 followers. Bliss has opened up about her love for Larry on various occasions in the past and wishes that it got more attention than her on social media.

WWE's official website has an entire gallery dedicated to photos of Larry that can be checked out HERE. You can also watch the following clip from Total Divas in which Alexa Bliss can be seen introducing Larry to her fans:

The entire Sportseeda community sends its best wishes to Larry and hopes for a speedy recovery.