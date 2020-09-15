Possible reason why Asuka-Mickie James' match finished so suddenly on RAW 

Last night's episode of WWE RAW saw Asuka defend the RAW Women's Championship against Mickie James. The match was going pretty well until we saw an abrupt finish.

I’m hearing that @MickieJames may have injured her shoulder in tonight’s #Raw match - which would explain the quick ending to the match.



If true, I’m wishing Mickie a quick and complete recovery...and hoping she gets another shot at the title. https://t.co/gf69VD5ahB — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 15, 2020

Asuka had Mickie James caught up in the Asuka lock when we saw the referee call for the bell despite James not visibly tapping out. We don't yet know the reason for it but WWE legend Animal gave his thoughts on it following RAW, saying that he felt that an injury or something to Mickie James may have been the reason for the abrupt finish:

The thing is, Mickey is a much better worker than that. So is Asuka. I don't know about you Chris but I was totally lost at the finish and I can usually grasp onto any finish. It was like, I didn't see any tapping or anything and it was done. I wonder if she really got hurt.

That wasn't supposed to be the finish, I know that from sitting here.

The commentators finish to the match was also one of genuine surprise. We then saw Zelina Vega come down to the ring after the match. Some viewers will have noticed that the referee was still checking on Mickie James at ringside while Vega cut her promo on Asuka.

WWE's statement offical statement on the finish between Asuka and Mickie James on RAW

WWE have not been silent on the matter have posted an official statement on the finish between Asuka and Mickie James, saying that the referee had to call the bell becuase Mickie James could not compete any more. Check it out below:

Realizing that this could be her last chance at a championship, Mickie James left it all in the ring against The Empress of Tomorrow. But although Mickie James was ready for Asuka, Asuka was also ready for her. The Raw Women's Champion locked on the Asuka Lock, and despite James' best efforts to fight out, the referee ruled her unable to continue and awarded the match to Asuka.

We don't know if reports of an injury to Mickie James are true. We will have an update in the story as soon as its available.

