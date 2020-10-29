Possible reason why WWE nixed Chad Gable's Shorty G gimmick

Chad Gable appeared on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast. The SmackDown Superstar discussed his WWE career so far, including his run as the Shorty G character.

The 2012 Olympian said he was willing to give every ounce of energy that he had to the persona. However, he acknowledged that there was a major flaw with having a short gimmick when he featured on television with people shorter than him:

“I just got the opportunity I asked for but it started going a little off the rails when I’m doing segments or backstage things where I’m in the ring with guys that I’m taller than, or we’re doing an interview backstage and I’m the tallest person in the interview. I’m like, ‘Something ain’t quite right here.’”

Last week’s episode of SmackDown saw Chad Gable lose to Lars Sullivan. Following the match, Gable said he quit the Shorty G name and he wanted to revert back to using his previous name.

So say goodnight to the short guy! The last time you’re gonna see a short guy like this again, let me tell you. ⁣

Chad Gable’s honest thoughts on Shorty G

After making it to the 2019 King of the Ring final, Chad Gable began a new storyline which involved people making fun of his height.

The 5' 8" Superstar’s character embraced the name-calling and began to refer to himself as Shorty G.

Chad Gable admitted to Corey Graves that, in reality, the Shorty G character development is not what he had in mind.

At the same time, he did not want to complain about being given an opportunity to do something on television.

“I always ask for opportunity. I’ve been in Vince [McMahon]’s office, I’ve talked to the writers, everybody. I’m asking constantly for opportunity - that’s what I want. When I finished King of the Ring, it was explained to me that this was the direction we’re going. We’re gonna be playing off this short thing going forward, including the Shorty G name.”

After one year as the Shorty G character, the three-time Tag Team Champion will now be known as Chad Gable again on SmackDown.

