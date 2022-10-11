Possible reasons why Roman Reigns' title run could end after 797 days, according to ex-WWE writer (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns should not lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Logan Paul, according to Vince Russo. However, he believes the titles could realistically change hands if Triple H is fully behind Paul as the future of WWE.

On November 5, the 27-year-old will face Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Paul previously teamed up with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 in April. He also recorded a singles win over The Miz at SummerSlam in July.

Russo, WWE's former head writer, discussed the upcoming match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show:

"You can't bring in this celebrity outsider and have him go over your top guy that hasn't been beaten in two years. Absolutely not. However, I'm not Triple H, so I've gotta ask myself the questions. Is Triple H a mark for Logan Paul? Does Triple H have any heat with Roman Reigns? Maybe Roman asked for some extra time off? Maybe Roman asked for a raise? Whatever the case may be." [1:55 – 2:32]

Triple H replaced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as the head of creative in July. Russo thinks The Game's new role could prove problematic if the likes of Reigns want something from him:

"That's another thing, Roman asking for a raise. Is Triple H [saying], 'Not even I made that much.' That's the stuff that comes into play. Me, as a writer, absolutely not. Triple H, though, has a whole different set of circumstances that I don't know about." [2:32 – 2:54]

Watch the video above to hear Russo explain why WWE Superstars must dedicate their lives to the company if they want to succeed.

Vince Russo on Triple H possibly plotting revenge against Roman Reigns

In 2016, Roman Reigns defeated Triple H in the WrestleMania 32 main event to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

With Triple H now overseeing WWE's creative direction, Vince Russo believes backstage politics from the past could play a part in his booking decisions:

"If Triple H didn't wanna do that [lose to Reigns at WrestleMania 32], here's your chance [for revenge]. I'm telling you, these are the intricacies that are involved in this stuff." [3:11 – 3:24]

When Crown Jewel takes place, Reigns will have held the Universal Championship and WWE Championship for 797 and 216 days, respectively.

Do you think Logan Paul could dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

