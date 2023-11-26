Possible spoiler surrounding potential Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE Survivor Series 

WWE Survivor Series WarGames was main evented by the traditional multi-man match. Ahead of the contest, Damian Priest was not seen carrying the Money in the Bank contract with him.

Priest has had the briefcase with him wherever he goes over the past few months. It was only when Rhea Ripley refused to allow him to cash in at Fastlane 2023 that he was seen without the contract.

Priest brought his championships out to the ring, but it's unclear why he left his contract in the back. Seth Rollins is in the same match as him, and if The Judgment Day emerged victorious, he could have cashed in and had his whole team there to help ensure he secured the title.

While there is a chance that Rhea Ripley could run out with his briefcase and the contract following her team's victory, Priest could have brought the contract out with him and ensured that nothing was stopping him from cashing in this time around.

Do you think Damian Priest is no longer focused on cashing in his WWE Money in the Bank contract? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

