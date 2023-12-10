Possible spoilers on massive WWE return after 4 months

A possible spoiler has come to light about a massive WWE return after four months.

Cora Jade's WWE career started off in a promising manner after she signed with the company in 2021. Since then, she has proven to be a ruthless opponent as a heel.

Her feud with Roxanne Perez proved how capable of an athlete she is inside the ring. Despite her in-ring skills, she has struggled to reach the top of the women's division in NXT. In fact, Cora Jade has been absent on television for four months. Her last appearance was on the July 25 episode of NXT, where she lost to Dana Brooke in a kendo stick match.

However, Fightful Select is now reporting that Cora Jade is set to make her return tonight at NXT Deadline after the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. WWE has even tested her music and titantron before the show could begin.

It will be interesting to see what part she plays on tonight's NXT Deadline Premium Live Event if she makes her anticipated return. Maybe this time, she will get a massive push to the top of the women's division.

Do you want to see Cora Jade make her return tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.