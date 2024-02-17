Possible spoilers on plans for The Bloodline for next week's episode of SmackDown

The Bloodline ended the February 16 episode of SmackDown a more united and stronger force than ever, especially after adding The Rock to its ranks as he officially turned heel. So, what will they be doing on next week's episode? We may have an idea.

The SmackDown before Elimination Chamber 2024 was pre-taped as a live episode would severely disrupt WWE's journey across the world to Perth for the Premium Live Event. Before major international shows, it's normal for the promotion to record shows, and that's what they did this week.

Every report available online has revealed that The Bloodline was involved in a backstage segment for the February 23 episode of SmackDown before the Elimination Chamber.

There was no match and, as of this writing, no report on whether The Rock was also involved in the segment. Currently, no footage has surfaced online showing the superstars involved.

However, given that The Rock and Roman Reigns were already present for the February 16 episode, it wouldn't be surprising if they were involved in a segment together next week.

Roman Reigns once again played second fiddle to The Rock in The Bloodline segment

Roman Reigns' role on SmackDown this week was purely to introduce The Rock and nothing else. The Great One took over his newly established heel character, aligning with The Bloodline.

It was noticed during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event that Roman Reigns instantly became second fiddle to The Rock, and this was very likely by design.

Given that it has been his yard for so long, it's fascinating to see the change in dynamic as The Rock, a significantly bigger global star, has taken control of things.

