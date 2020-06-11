Bully Ray on possible storyline WWE could be planning for Charlotte Flair

Do you think WWE will go ahead with this storyline?

Charlotte Flair is a former RAW, SmackDown and NXT Women's Champion

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has established herself as arguably the biggest female Superstar of this generation. While Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and Bayley are all top Superstars, no one has quite received the strong and consistent booking as Charlotte Flair has.

The Queen recently lost the NXT Women's Championship to Io Shirai in a three-way match featuring herself, Shirai and Rhea Ripley at NXT TakeOver; In Your House. However, Io Shirai did not beat Charlotte Flair to win the title.

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray discussed what the future may hold for Charlotte Flair and how WWE could book a storyline for Flair and Shirai in the future, while speaking on the Busted Open podcast. Here is what Bully Ray had to say:

They could have gotten Io over even more if she had beat Charlotte. Now there is a what-if, actually, there is a 'but'. Io Shirai became the new NXT Women's Champion but couldn't beat Charlotte Flair. In a world where no one remembers anything anymore unless they remind us, why couldn't she beat Charlotte Flair? Hopefully, there is a story down the road where Charlotte reminds Io 'you never beat me'. So maybe they are leaving it open-ended. As long as they come back to it whether in 3 months or 3 years, I'm good with that. Although I feel it was more about typical Charlotte protection.

(Please link the article and give H/T credit if you use the quotes)

Is Charlotte Flair being protected by WWE?

Advertisement

There were some reports that had suggested that the original plans for Charlotte Flair was to continue in NXT for a longer time to give a rub to other NXT female Superstars. However, WWE had to cut short those plans due to Becky Lynch taking a sabbatical after getting pregnant.

Charlotte Flair is now back on RAW as WWE needs a top Superstar on the red brand to fill the void left by The Man. It remains to be seen if Flair will continue to juggle between RAW and NXT or his her stint on the yellow brand over for the time being.