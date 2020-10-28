The post Hell in a Cell episode of RAW witnessed a slight fall in TV ratings and viewership, according to Showbuzz Daily. The October 26th episode of Monday Night RAW drew in 1.732 million viewers on the USA Network, compared to last week's 1.777 million.

The first hour of this week's show drew 1.859 million viewers, which gradually dropped to 1.752 and 1.585 million in the second and third hours, respectively.

The probable reason behind WWE RAW's continuous decline in viewership and TV ratings is because of the ongoing NFL and MLB season. The NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 whereas RAW ranked #6.

The TV ratings for RAW were also down from last week with a score of 0.51 in the key demographic of 18-49. Last week's episode of the Red show scored a 0.52 rating and ranked #4 on the cable rankings.

What happened on RAW this week?

Although the ratings are taking a dip, RAW delivered a decent episode this week and focused on the fallout from last Sunday's Hell in a Cell PPV. Several Champion vs Champion matches were announced for the upcoming Survivor Series PPV in November where Superstars of RAW and SmackDown will battle for brand supremacy.

The highlight of this week's RAW was the special Firefly Fun House segment that once again featured Alexa Bliss with Bray Wyatt. The WWE Universe later got to witness the new WWE Champion Randy Orton showing up as a special guest on A Moment of Bliss with Alexa Bliss.

The 5-time WWE Women's Champion referred to Orton's past feud with Bray Wyatt and alluded that The Fiend never forgot how Orton burnt down the Wyatt Family Compound. The show ended with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre confronting Orton but when Orton tried to back away to the ramp, The Fiend appeared behind him and forced The Viper to walk back to McIntyre.