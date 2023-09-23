Potential ally sends a message to Bobby Lashley after issues arise on WWE SmackDown

A potential ally for Bobby Lashley sent a message to him after he took issue with his current stable on WWE SmackDown.

Carmelo Hayes is one of the top stars on NXT. He quickly rose through the ranks since his debut and captured the North American Championship. Currently, he holds the brand's top prize - the NXT Championship. He now seems interested in teaming with Bobby Lashley.

Tonight on SmackDown, Lashley got involved in the Street Profits' match against the LWO by slamming Rey Mysterio on the apron. Despite this, Street Profits lost, which didn't seem to please Lashley.

Following the match, Lashley asked Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to return everything he had given them. The former WWE Champion warned that if this happens again, he will have to pull the trigger.

Carmelo Hayes watched this segment and took social media afterward, asking the All Mighty to pull the trigger.

"Pull the trigger," he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

Only Lashley knows what his warning means, but Hayes seems interested in teaming with The All Mighty.

