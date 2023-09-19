Potential challengers for Women's Tag Team Championship emerge on WWE SmackDown

Chelsea Green's WWE title win on the July 17th episode of RAW was a rewarding visual – not only for fans of the superstar who made her return at the 2023 Royal Rumble but also for Sonya Deville. The latter managed to secure her first belt after spending years in the promotion but unfortunately sustained an injury soon after.

Piper Niven benefitted the most from Sonya Deville's injury, as the former is now one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Green. Chelsea recently expressed her desire to defend the titles on all brands, even NXT.

Zelina Vega of the SmackDown women's division, meanwhile, has been receiving praise for her performances of late and has had a surge in popularity. Mia Yim of The OC has now addressed the LWO star on Twitter in what appears to be a hint at a potential tag team formation to take on Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

"Hey @ZelinaVegaWWE," Yim wrote in response to Green's declaration.

While Vega has been receiving a considerable amount of praise owing to her performances against the likes of top stars such as IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in 2023, she has not won gold yet this year. Meanwhile, Mia Yim has mostly taken a backseat in terms of being part of a substantial storyline on WWE television.

Chelsea Green's thoughts about making the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship relevant

Green disclosed to Bleav in Pro Wrestling that she desires to defend her belt on all brands now that she has found a new tag partner. Piper Niven returned on the September 11 episode of RAW to reunite with Chelsea after a short period of not being able to compete.

"Here’s the thing. Now, we’re gonna get the ball rolling. We had a momentary little pause, and Piper’s back. I think that these titles could travel around to all the brands. We said that from the beginning, but we haven’t seen that. So I think that that’s the next step with these tag team championships. Let’s go to NXT. Who’s the tag team that we want to defend these titles against in NXT. Let’s go to SmackDown. Who’s the team there that we can beat?" [H/T: Fightful]

What are your thoughts on the Women's Tag Team Championship and the relevancy of the belts? Sound off in the comments section below!