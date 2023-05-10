Potential clause in Brock Lesnar's contract "kills entire show," speculates WWE veteran (Exclusive) 

Brock Lesnar destroyed Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW earlier this week, but his booking on the red brand has led to Vince Russo sharing interesting speculation.

Lesnar and Cody Rhodes locked horns in a grueling encounter at Backlash 2023, where The Beast was busted open. The American Nightmare picked a sneaky win over Lesnar, and the latter got revenge on RAW. He attacked Cody, preventing him from progressing in the ongoing tournament for the newly introduced WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Vince Russo discussed Brock Lesnar's appearance on RAW and suggested that the latter might have a clause in his contract that allows him to leave the show's venue on the same night. The former WWE writer was disappointed with the creative team for always wrapping up The Beast's segments in the show's first hour, leaving no room for a cliffhanger. Russo discussed the topic on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and said:

"I swear, bro, seriously, there is definitely a clause in Brock Lesnar's contract that he is gotta get a flight out that night. There is definitely a clause. Because the fact that they don't save stuff until the end with Brock, and they always shoot it within the first hour of the show, then he is gone. I swear, bro, part of his contract has to be 'I am in and out on the same day.' And I don't know why you would give someone a contract like that, I don't care who you are." (1:11:54 - 1:12:27)

Vince Russo further noted that this potential clause stops WWE from booking Brock Lesnar in a more compelling fashion, thereby killing the show. He continued:

"I don't care who you are because of the fact that you can build this show around Brock with a beginning, a middle, and an end. The fact that you can do that; what good is to me, bro? I am telling you, there is no doubt, his contract is 'I come in on a Monday, and I will leave Monday,' and that kills this entire show." (1:12:28 - 1:12:54)

Brock Lesnar challenged Cody Rhodes to a huge rematch at WWE Night of Champions

Brock Lesnar snuck through the crowd and attacked Cody Rhodes on Monday, subjecting The American Nightmare to a brutal beatdown. Following that, he cut an intense promo to warn Rhodes against relishing his victory over The Beast at Backlash.

Lesnar then challenged Cody Rhodes to a rematch at the Night of the Champions premium live event scheduled for later this month which The American Nightmare accepted. They delivered an epic bout last weekend at Backlash, and their rivalry will only grow more intense in the coming weeks.

