Potential clue that WWE has big plans for two underutilized RAW stars

WWE might have huge plans for Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox after filing trademarks on their ring names.

LeRae and Nox were drafted to Raw but have barely been used on television. LeRae lost to Zoey Stark in her first match since the draft and has only wrestled on Main Event since.

Nox, on the other hand, has not wrestled on Raw since the draft. She did challenge Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a couple of live events last month. She also wrestled LeRae on the May 29th episode of Main Event and lost.

However, it seems like WWE has plans for both women. Fightful has reported that the company has filed trademarks for the "Candice LeRae" and "Tegan Nox" ring names.

Candice LeRae is the superstar's real first and middle name, but she now goes by Candice Gargano in real life since she's been married to Johnny Gargano since 2016. Meanwhile, Tegan Nox's real name is Steffanie Newell.

It has not been smooth sailing for LeRae and Nox since they returned to WWE. However, the company filing trademarks on their names could mean that there are big plans in the works for the two.

WWE has several underutilized talents on the Raw roster

It has been more than a month since the WWE Draft, but there are still several underused superstars on the Raw roster. Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox are among the talents who could use a boost on the brand currently dominated by Rhea Ripley.

Emma, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, and Xia Li also fall in the same category, having not been utilized to the best of their abilities. While Triple H has done well in making the women's tag team division relevant again, there are no current stars to compete with Ripley.

Becky Lynch is busy with Trish Stratus, Liv Morgan is injured, and Ronda Rousey is in a tag team. Raquel Rodriguez has the potential, but it might be too early for her and Ripley to have a feud.

