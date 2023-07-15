Potential first challenger for SummerSlam seemingly named for Bianca Belair; she has to win on WWE SmackDown

A potential first challenger for SummerSlam has seemingly been named for Bianca Belair, but she has to win her match on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Tonight on the blue brand, Bianca Belair finally gets her rematch against Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship. However, before her match, Belair came out to address the crowd and talk about her upcoming bout.

Belair said that it was about time that she received her rematch, and she was going to get her revenge on Asuka for what transpired at WWE Night of Champions. Belair was then interrupted by Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte was all praise for Belair. She even mentioned that she was rooting for the EST in her match. But Flair wasn't just out to the ring to praise Belair, the Queen then told Belair that if she wins tonight, then she will be next in line to face her.

Belair seemingly agreed and suggested that they could face each other at SummerSlam if she wins tonight.

Although both women seemingly agreed to this potential match at SummerSlam, it is contingent on Belair beating Asuka later tonight. Hence, fans will have to wait and see what happens in the title bout on WWE SmackDown.

