Potential hint that CM Punk could be returning to WWE at Survivor Series

It was revealed this past week on WWE RAW that Randy Orton would be making his long-overdue return at Survivor Series on Saturday night, but he may not be the only returning star.

There have been teases surrounding CM Punk for several months, and most recently, it has been revealed that Living Color has just released a remastered version of CM Punk's entrance theme entitled "Cult Of Personality."

Expand Tweet

One thing that could ensure that the song makes it into the charts would be the return of Punk, since the song would then be used on regular weekly TV.

It is quite timely for the group to release a remastered version of the song since there are rumors that Punk could return to his home state tomorrow night, and this will only add to speculation that their hometown hero could be finally making his way back to the WWE after almost a decade.

Where would CM Punk fit back into WWE if he returned at Survivor Series War Games tomorrow night?

CM Punk has a few storylines that are already written for him if he were to make his return. Not only does he have "heat" with Triple H following his words on that historic podcast, but Punk once worked with The Shield and several other current members of the locker room.

Seth Rollins also recently called CM Punk a "cancer," which could be enough to set up a feud between the two men or for him to cost Rollins the win inside WarGames. Never say never in the WWE, as some of the most controversial stars of the past have returned to the company even after claiming they never would.

Would you like to see CM Punk finally return to WWE at Survivor Series this weekend? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.