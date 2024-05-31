Potential major update on Rhea Ripley following recent shoulder injury 

Rhea Ripley suffered a major shoulder injury back in April after she was attacked backstage by Liv Morgan. Mami had only just successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL a few nights before, and was forced to vacate her title.

Ripley has been spotted several times since her injury, but the most recent update was from her real-life partner Buddy Matthews. The Instagram post shows her back on the cross-trainer working out and using both of her arms.

This could be a major turning point for the Eradicator since there have been no real news updates on her medical condition and no prognosis regarding when she may return to WWE.

Buddy Matthews seems impressed with his partner

Buddy Matthews, who once worked for WWE under the ring name Buddy Murphy seemed very impressed with how Ripley was managing to push herself on the cross-trainer despite her recent injury.

Could Rhea Ripley be set to return to WWE early following recent injury?

Things have reached a point where clearly Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are going to be forced to answer to Rhea Ripley for their recent actions on WWE television. However, it is still unknown when Mami will make her return.

As Becky Lynch is now seemingly set to take a lengthy break from WWE, it seems that The Eradicator could be pushing herself hard so that she can return early and finally end Liv Morgan's Revenge Tour.

Morgan's tour was all about getting revenge on Ripley, who sidelined her for several months in 2023. Now that she has her Women's World Championship firmly around her waist and seemingly has taken Dominik Mysterio as well, Morgan potentially believes that she has everything she fought for and is now rubbing it in Ripley's face.

Rhea Ripley could push herself to make a return ahead of SummerSlam later this year. The Biggest Party of the Summer would be the perfect place for this hotly anticipated bout to take place.

Considering Rhea Ripley never lost her Women's World Championship, whenever she makes her return, she will surely get her match against Morgan, especially after the recent events that have occurred around this storyline.

