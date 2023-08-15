Potential new Judgment Day member appears instead of Finn Balor during RAW opening segment

Judgment Day opened the show on RAW this week, but Finn Balor was notably absent from the group after all the tension with Damian Priest. When Señor Money in the Bank addressed this and called Balor out, a potential new Judgment Day member appeared instead.

It was already announced that Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor would be one of the matches on RAW. But instead of Balor, 33-year-old JD McDonagh came out. McDonagh has been teased as a future member of The Judgment Day since last week.

This week, McDonagh offered to take care of Sami Zayn, but the rest of The Judgment Day didn't seem too pleased about the idea of a non-member giving them advice or telling them what to do.

Right after that, JD McDonagh went on to face Sami Zayn, who was somehow medically cleared despite having a swollen elbow last week. He wrestled injured this week, clutching his arm for much of the match.

What was interesting was the fact that Finn Balor eventually did come out, only for McDonagh to eat the Helluva Kick, giving Sami Zayn the win.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for JD McDonagh and his potential future in The Judgment Day.

