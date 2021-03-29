Highly-rated college athlete who trained with Brock Lesnar hints at WWE future

Gable Stevenson, considered the number one college wrestler in the world, is interested in joining WWE. The young athlete has sounded off on his Twitter account, hinting at the possibility of joining the company.

Stevenson is an amateur wrestler currently studying at the University of Minnesota and is the reigning NCAA Division 1 National Champion. He has shown an interest in WWE for quite some time and has some deep connections with the company.

His brother Bobby Stevenson, who also wrestled at college level, is currently training at the WWE Performance Center. Gable Stevenson has also trained with former WWE and UFC Champion and fellow Golden Gopher, Brock Lesnar.

Most recently, Gable Stevenson has been sharing some cryptic tweets suggesting a possible career with WWE. The college superstar started off by tweeting at Vince McMahon last week before stating that he would be making a "big announcement."

He has now revealed that he plans on being the "biggest star" WWE has ever had.

Big Announcement coming tomorrow 👀 — Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) March 28, 2021

I am going to be the biggest star @wwe has ever had. — Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) March 28, 2021

If Gable Stevenson pursues a career in professional wrestling, he will be following a host of former University of Minnesota athletes including Shelton Benjamin, Rick Flair, and Lesnar.

Advertisement

WWE have been showing an interest in signing college athletes

WWE recently signed former UCF football player Parker Bordeaux

WWE has shown a keen interest in signing college athletes as of late. The company recently signed former UCF Knights football star Parker Bordeaux, who has been touted by many as the next Brock Lesnar.

As mentioned earlier, Bobby Stevenson, Gable Stevenson's brother, has worked out at WWE's Performance Center and should be set to join the company sometime next year.

WWE also has several wrestlers on its roster who wrestled at the amateur level and even participated in NCAA tournaments. A few names that come to mind are Jason Jordan, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, and current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Hopefully Gable Stevenson can follow in these WWE Superstars' footsteps and forge a successful career in pro-wrestling.