Potential reason for CM Punk being forced to delete social media post revealed

CM Punk caused a major uproar on social media when he uploaded an explosive and accusatory story on Instagram. He deleted it shortly afterward and the potential reason for him having to delete the story has now been revealed.

The Second City Saint has been absent from AEW programming since All Out 2022. He defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of the pay-per-view to capture the AEW World Championship for the second time before verbally eviscerating the company and the EVPs in the subsequent media scrum.

While the former WWE Champion has remained tight-lipped regarding the situation since then, he broke his silence momentarily when he uploaded a story on Instagram. In the story he revealed that he was not willing to work the squash match against Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite. He further stated that he competed despite not being medically cleared to wrestle.

Wrestling historian Brian Last apparently got access to the AEW Talent Playbook, which stated the social media protocol AEW-contracted wrestlers have to follow. This has been cited as a potential reason for CM Punk deleting his story.

The Great Brian Last @GreatBrianLast Was CM Punk allowed to comment on not being medically cleared?

From the AEW Talent Playbook, here is part of Exhibit A: Talent Health and Safety Information

Booker T commented on CM Punk's post

CM Punk's story became the talking point among the wrestling community following his comments. A number of people chimed in with their opinion on the incident.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on the situation, calling it a 'childish' action.

“The thing is, why would you want the world to know that Jon Moxley said that?… It’s like the childish thing I… I’ve ever seen in my life as far as a 44-year-old man, 45, 44, 45-year-old man talking on Twitter. I mean, this is the guy that’s fought in the UFC. It’s the guy that literally… it’s like me in the Rumble, he made an appearance [chuckles]. So, and then to talk tough on Twitter, that’s beyond me man,” Booker T said. [13:50 - 14:44]

In the weeks preceding this story, there were rumors regarding the Chicago native making a return to professional wrestling with a number of possible teases from various AEW stars.

After this story, it appears that the bridge between AEW and the Voice of the Voiceless remains damaged. It feels unlikely that CM Punk will wrestle for Tony Khan's company again, but we can never be sure of anything in wrestling.

