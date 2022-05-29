×
Create
Notifications

Potential reason why Finn Balor missed WWE RAW last week

Finn Balor missed last week&#039;s RAW.
Finn Balor missed last week's RAW.
Shruti Sadbhav
Shruti Sadbhav
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 29, 2022 09:29 PM IST
News

WWE Superstar Finn Balor missed RAW last week, and there could be a personal reason behind his absence.

Last week on the red brand, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan joined forces to take on Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match. Edge was at ringside and helped Judgment Day win. Finn Balor didn't make an appearance alongside The Phenomenal One, and fans were curious to know why. The commentators didn't even mention The Prince throughout the match.

Balor could have missed RAW as he was attending Charlotte Flair's wedding. The Queen tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and AEW star Andrade El Idolo this weekend in Mexico.

Balor was spotted in a recent picture posted by Charlotte. Balor's wife, Vero Rodriguez, posted pictures from pre-wedding functions.

Balor also shared more pictures from the wedding on his social media account and congratulated the newly-married couple.

Congratulations to @AndradeElIdolo & @MsCharlotteWWE . A celebration worth of their love https://t.co/WMCEutIJYS

Judgment Day continues to target AJ Styles on WWE RAW

Ever since Edge turned heel, he has continuously targeted AJ Styles on RAW. Judgment Day allowed him to outnumber Styles in past altercations, but things have changed now.

Styles has Morgan and Balor on his side, who removed the disadvantage against Judgment Day.

Also Read Article Continues below

Interestingly, backstage reports suggested that Balor could betray Styles and join the rival faction. The rumors further caught fire after Edge posted a picture of Balor on Twitter, teasing a potential alliance in the future.

However, he did so with several other names in WWE, including Styles and Morgan. Balor is expected to return on RAW this week, and it'll be exciting to see what's in store for this rivalry moving forward.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी