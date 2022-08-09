Potential release date window for WWE 2K23 revealed

During an earnings call, WWE 2K22 publisher Take Two Interactive revealed the latest that we should expect the next video game based on the promotion.

During the call, Take Two updated their stockholders on the release dates for a number of their highly-anticipated upcoming games. Along with the next NBA, PGA, and Marvel titles, the publisher also provided an update on its next WWE title, which should have a similar release window as the previous version.

As wrestling economics reporter Brandon Thurston mentions in the tweet below, Take Two is expecting 2K23 to launch during "fiscal 2023." The publisher's 2023 fiscal year ends on March 31st of the same year. That is one day before the beginning of WrestleMania 39.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston WWE 2K23 is listed among Take-Two's future releases with a date in Fiscal 2023. Take-Two's fiscal year ends March 31. WWE 2K23 is listed among Take-Two's future releases with a date in Fiscal 2023. Take-Two's fiscal year ends March 31. https://t.co/i3DGAGKEZC

WWE 2K22 was somewhat of a "reboot"

The previous title in the series, 2K22, was the first one in several years that wasn't consecutively released.

2K20 suffered a litany of setbacks following the departure of long-time developer Yuke's from the project. Their replacement, Visual Concepts, did their best with what little time they had before launch, but the result ended up as one of the worst reviewed games in the series.

In response, Take Two decided to cancel development on 2K21 and give the franchise a year off. While 2021 saw the release of WWE 2K Battlegrounds - an arcade-style brawler - it was two years before a genuine "simulation" WWE game was released.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

businesswire.com/news/home/2022… Take-Two Interactive (parent of 2K Sports) just reported earnings, mentioning WWE 2K22 as one of its largest contributors to net bookings (units sold) and net revenue for the quarter. $TTWO Take-Two Interactive (parent of 2K Sports) just reported earnings, mentioning WWE 2K22 as one of its largest contributors to net bookings (units sold) and net revenue for the quarter. $TTWObusinesswire.com/news/home/2022… https://t.co/O0BXvKZZE3

In the meantime, there had been speculation that the company was looking for a different publisher going forward - and that there had been talks with companies such as Electronic Arts (EA). However, the most recent game's critical and commercial success seems to have secured Take Two's status as the publisher of WWE games going forward.

Edited by Jacob Terrell