Potential replacement for Liv Morgan in WWE following her injury (Exclusive)

This week's episode of WWE RAW wasn't a good one for Liv Morgan. The Women's Tag Team Champion opened the show with Dominik Mysterio, only to be interrupted by IYO SKY. The women's world champion sent both Mysterio and Morgan packing before Morgan's scheduled match with Kairi Sane.

However, just a few seconds into the match, Liv hurt her shoulder, which could see her be out of action for about three months. This comes as a major upset for the WWE, as the company had been building up to a second WWE Evolution PLE, and Liv Morgan was central to a lot of plans.

While talking during the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes offered a straightforward solution to Liv's absence. He claimed that WWE can just slot in Roxanne Perez in place of Liv.

"I know people may not wanna hear this but we reported it was possibly going to be the Bella Twins vs Liv and Raquel at Evolution for the titles. You could put Roxanne in her place and just keep the match as it is. I don't know if that's what they'll do," he said. [13:11 onwards]

Roxanne Perez has been trying to win over the rest of Judgment Day after warming up to both Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Adding Roxanne to the mix in place of Liv Morgan would be interesting for their storyline, and the fans will get to see the Bella Twins in action once again.

