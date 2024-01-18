Potential Rhea Ripley showdown in the cards? WWE star makes bold claim ahead of Royal Rumble: "I have a story to finish too"

Heading into Royal Rumble 2024, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has a massive target on her back, as many top stars could pursue her gold on the Road to WrestleMania 40. SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega recently made a bold claim before the high-profile event on January 27.

Although Vega and Ripley are real-life friends, the duo has previously feuded in WWE. They also represented their respective factions, LWO and The Judgment Day, when the groups were at odds last year.

On Twitter, a fan asked Zelina Vega who she would want to face if she headlined WrestleMania 40. She replied that there was only one person in her mind as she wished to finish her story too, possibly hinting at winning the women's Royal Rumble match to challenge Rhea Ripley:

"There’s really only one person that makes sense. I have a story to finish too," Vega wrote.

A fan hilariously commented on her tweet, asking if she meant she wanted to face Cody Rhodes. Vega replied that she would have revealed her opponent's name, but it was something personal for her.

"Haha, not that kind of a story. Mine is more for just me. If I would have told you who, you’d know why. But .. that’s just for me," she wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of her tweets below:

Screenshot of Zelina Vega's tweets

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega challenged Rhea Ripley for the title at Backlash 2023

Zelina Vega challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the 2023 Backlash Premium Live Event, but the LWO member was unsuccessful in her attempt.

However, Vega has yet to face The Eradicator with the Women's World Championship on the line. This will motivate her to win the 2024 women's Royal Rumble bout and possibly challenge Ripley for the gold.

Some fans want to see a new WWE Women's World Champion crowned at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Ripley's future.

Who do you think can dethrone Rhea Ripley as champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here