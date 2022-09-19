Potential Rumor Killer on Bray Wyatt WWE return tease

The internet erupted after last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, during which WWE seemingly teased Bray Wyatt's return. This rumor has now potentially been killed by Karrion Kross.

During the September 16 episode of SmackDown, arena speakers played the iconic 1967 psychedelic rock song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane. The lights were dimmed as well, adding to the creepy atmosphere. The crowd turned on their phones' flashlights, similar to how it was done during Wyatt's entrances.

This happened again at a WWE live event in Bakersfield, CA on September 17. The lights were dimmed, the same song was played, and the fireflies sprang into action.

It is pretty obvious why some believe that these occurrences are teasing the return of The Eater of Worlds. Bray Wyatt has had a stranglehold on horror-esque characters in WWE over the past few years, but these segments may not be teasing his return at all.

Karrion Kross recently tweeted out a few emojis relating to his character. There was an hourglass, a question mark, and most intriguingly, a rabbit. This was in response to a video of Kross from 2018, when he worked for Mexican promotion Lucha Underground as The White Rabbit.

This might be an indication that Karrion is in for a character tweak or an outright change of gimmick. However, as it usually goes with stories like this, nothing is confirmed until we see it happen on TV.

Latest update on Bray Wyatt's WWE return

One of the most shocking superstar releases that WWE has made in the last few years was that of Bray Wyatt. His run as The Fiend was a breath of fresh air for the product in 2019. But his character, which at one point was on the run of a lifetime, eventually fizzled out. Wyatt was ultimately released in July 2021.

Ever since Vince McMahon retired from the promotion and Triple H took over as Head of Creative, constant rumors and reports have indicated that the former leader of the Wyatt Family is set to return to the company. These rumors were bolstered by many other former stars returning.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that the talks between Bray Wyatt and WWE have stalled.

“Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At one point the talks stalled but it was said it was not a dead issue. Talks with him outside WWE had also stalled in the past, as his asking price was well above what other companies were willing to pay." [h/t WrestleTalk]

Given how the former Universal Champion's return has been teased by him and the company, it almost looks like a certainty that Bray Wyatt will return to WWE. However, we can't be certain about it happening until it actually happens

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far