Potential spoiler about enormous twist for WWE SmackDown

Following Kairi Sane's unexpected return to WWE at Crown Jewel, where she assisted IYO SKY in retaining her WWE Women's Championship, Bayley found herself in shock. Notably, Bayley was the reason for Sane's departure from the Stamford-based company earlier in 2020. In light of these developments, The Role Model came out to the ring to address the current state of Damage CTRL.

Following some back and forth arguments, IYO and Dakota Kai managed to persuade Bayley that Kairi Sane's inclusion was intended to strengthen their group. Sane herself expressed respect for Bayley as a leader, and stated she forgave The Role Model for her past actions.

Bianca Belair was however not happy as she made her way out. She said that it was her mistake in thinking that SKY would actually have the guts to face her one-on-one. Belair made her intentions clear of taking down Damage CTRL, and said that she was not the only one who didn't like the faction. Charlotte Flair and Asuka made their way out and a 6-woman tag team match was set for later in the night.

According to Wrestlevotes, however, there is reportedly going to be a major announcement for Survivor Series later today. According to the source, Asuka will be be teaming up with Damage CTRL to take on the team of Belair, Flair and Shotzi, with the fourth member of the second team being unknown in a match at the premium live event.

"This afternoon the Women’s War Games match was listed as: Iyo Sky, Bayley, Kairi Sane & Asuka vs Bianca, Charlotte and Shotzi. A fourth member for the face team wasn’t listed. Official announcement coming later tonight."

With the latest reports in contention, it will be interesting to see if Asuka eventually joins the side of her Japanese compatriots after the bout on WWE SmackDown.

