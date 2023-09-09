Potential spoiler on plans for The Judgment Day on WWE SmackDown - Reports

The Judgment Day will be in action on this week's edition of SmackDown, but WWE could have something interesting planned for the faction tonight.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championships by defeating Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Steel City Street Fight at WWE Payback. Balor and Priest had been at odds since The Archer of Infamy won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1st. However, they appear to be back on the same page following their victory at Payback.

Tonight on SmackDown, Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to battle Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes. Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Natalya earlier today at Superstar Spectacle in India.

According to insider account BWE (via Ringside News), WWE has something in store for The Judgment Day tonight on the blue brand. BWE shared that the RAW faction is about to hit a "huge speed bump" tonight on SmackDown.

JD McDonagh has been trying to join The Judgment Day for weeks and presented Damian Priest with a custom Money in the Bank briefcase this past Monday night on RAW. It will be interesting to see what kind of speed bump the company has planned for the faction tonight on SmackDown.

Do you think JD McDonagh will eventually become a part of the faction? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

