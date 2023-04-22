Potential spoiler on Rhea Ripley's opponent for WWE Backlash - reports

Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 by dethroning Charlotte Flair. Her first challenger for the coveted title will reportedly be revealed on the blue brand tonight.

The Eradicator won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, which earned her the right to challenge The Queen at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Her first title defense will reportedly take place at WWE Backlash next month in Puerto Rico. She's recently been involved in an angle with the LWO and The Bloodline as a member of The Judgment Day.

According to XeroNews, Rhea Ripley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against LWO member Zelina Vega at the Backlash premium live event. The report mentions that the match will be made official on the blue brand tonight.

The two stars have crossed paths multiple times on TV. The Queen's Crown tournament winner has never held singles gold in WWE before, and now she has a chance to change that.

Backlash is set to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 6. It'll be the first WWE event to be held on the island since 2005.

Do you think Zelina Vega will dethrone Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash? Sound off in the comments below!

