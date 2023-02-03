Potential update on the relationship between Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy in WWE

If you are ready for more surrounding the relationship between Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy, stay tuned for WWE SmackDown this Friday.

According to Xero News on Twitter, SmackDown will have the two characters together in some capacity with the idea that they are friends of some kind.

As of this writing, there is no preview uploaded on WWE's official website, but this could be a very interesting segment to say the least.

What has the relationship been with Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt in WWE so far?

Since Bray Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules in 2021, Uncle Howdy has made his presence felt more and more on a weekly basis. His relationship with Wyatt has been one of the most intriguing aspects of WWE television.

Some fans believed that Uncle Howdy was Bray Wyatt's inner demon, but on the December 30, 2022 edition of SmackDown, the mysterious character attacked Wyatt. However, to confuse matters even more, on the January 13, 2023 episode of SmackDown, Wyatt mentioned that he is Uncle Howdy.

We have seen Uncle Howdy appear on Monday Night RAW and appear in Alexa Bliss segments as well, but Bray Wyatt has not yet made an appearance in that story.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. Following the match, the former Universal Champion chased Knight to a platform, from which Uncle Howdy made an appearance and dropped on the former NXT star.

The story of Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt could take a variety of different directions heading into the blue brand this week. It has been rumored by multiple outlets that Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy will be facing off against one another on one of the nights at WrestleMania 39.

Wyatt has only wrestled in one televised match since returning to the company, and it will be interesting to see how his path to WrestleMania shapes up.

What have you thought of the relationship between Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt so far? Tell us in the comments section below.

