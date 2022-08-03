Potential update on Rick Boogs' WWE return 

Rick Boogs was a popular member of the SmackDown roster earlier this year. Ever since he was shelved due to an injury, he hasn't been mentioned much on WWE TV. However, there is now a possible update on his return.

Boogs, along with his partner Shinsuke Nakamura, competed for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Usos at WrestleMania 38. Towards the end of the match, Boogs tried picking up both his opponents but fell on the mat, clutching his leg.

This might have seemed like a storyline act at the time, but it was later confirmed that he had a torn quad/patellar tendon in his left leg. Later that month, it was reported by PWInsider that the guitar-playing superstar had undergone successful surgery and would be recovering at his home in Birmingham, AL.

Boogs, who is a former collegiate wrestler, recently posted a workout video on Twitter. In the video, the SmackDown star can be seen doing upper-body training while standing up, putting weight on his injured leg.

While there is no confirmation on a return date for the 34-year old, the injury he suffered has a regular recovery time of 6-to-12 months, which would place his return anywhere from later this year to after next year's WrestleMania.

Rick Boogs opened up about his recovery from the injury

Rick Boogs shared an update on the recovery process from his injury in May, a couple of weeks after his successful surgery.

He posted a video on his YouTube channel where he discussed physical therapy, gym training, and regaining power in his leg. Boogs seemed in good spirits, mentioning that he was ahead of schedule in recovery:

“There’s not much cool and exciting I can do in terms of power, horsepower, strength, and testing limits. I’m just doing machines at the gym, like a cookie-cutter right now, that’s all I can do. I can’t use the lower extremity, you know what I’m saying, the horse leg, I’ve gotta let that puppy heal…..It’s about physical therapy. As of right now, the goal this week for PT was 85 degrees knee flexion. Sticky Ricky accomplished 112 degrees knee flexion…I’m about a month ahead crushing it, setting PRs.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

The video he recently posted on Twitter suggests that he is on track in his recovery and potentially even further ahead of schedule. We might just see him rocking his guitar on a WWE show soon.

