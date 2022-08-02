Potential update on Santos Escobar's WWE status

NXT Superstar Santos Escobar has taken to social media with a cryptic post regarding his WWE future.

Prior to signing with WWE in 2019, Escobar worked in Mexico under a mask, going by the name El Hijo del Fantasma. When he arrived in Vince McMahon's promotion, he un-masked and formed his own stable with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro (Raul Mendoza) on NXT.

The group, known as Legado Del Fantasma, would be a huge presence in the NXT Cruiserweight Division during the "Black and Gold" era.

After losing a six-man tag match to Tony D'Angelo and his family at NXT: In Your House, Legado has been forced to join The Don's crew. Although Del Toro, Elektra Lopez, and Wilde are often present on NXT for Tony D's antics, Santos has been notably absent for a few weeks.

Now, though, it seems like Escobar could be on his way to the main roster. The Legado leader may have even hinted at a call-up with a cryptic post on his official Twitter page:

In the post, Santos attached a video of himself looking fresh and sharp, standing behind a curtain in full ring gear. The implication being that he's about to "go out there."

When was Santos Escobar's last WWE NXT match?

As previously mentioned, Santos Escobar has been largely absent from the D'Angelo Family storyline for the past few weeks.

Santos was last seen on NXT at a live event in Tampa, Florida on June 10th, where he lost a six-man tag team match. Escobar, Del Toro, and Wilde of Legado took on Edris Enofe, Javier Bernal, and Malik Blade at the show.

His last WWE TV appearance was on June 7th, where he lost to British star Nathan Frazer on NXT 2.0.

It will be interesting to see if the Legado leader leaves NXT 2.0 in the coming weeks. You can read more about Santos Escobar by clicking right here.

