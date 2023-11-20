Potential update on two new members joining forces with WWE Superstar Santos Escobar in the upcoming days

It has recently been revealed that the WWE Superstar Santos Escobar might be joining forces with two new members in the upcoming days.

On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the former Latino World Order member Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio following Bobby Lashley and Carlito's match. After the bout, Carlito was attacked by Lashley and the Street Profits, and The Master of the 619 came to his rescue. After Rey made the save for Carlito, Escobar came out and attacked both Mysterio and Carlito and walked out of the ring.

On the next episode of SmackDown, Escobar was seen blaming Mysterio for taking away his opportunities to win the United States Championship and rebuilding the Latino World Order. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega came out and slapped her former stablemate, thus showing her support for Rey.

After the confrontation on this week's episode of SmackDown, Dave Meltzer said that the Los Lotharios members Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo might join forces with Santos Escobar in the near future.

Meltzer also stated that initially, the plan for Los Lotharios was to join hands with The Master of the 619.

“Los Lotharios, one of the ideas was for them to join Santos. And actually, originally, before the Rey-Santos thing, there was talk of them joining with Rey. That’s definitely been in conversations,” Meltzer said.[H/T WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinion on Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar's segment

The former WWE manager, Dutch Mantell, recently shared his honest opinion on Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar's segment on SmackDown.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that it was an interesting segment to watch, but he expected a more physical response from Escobar after getting slapped by Vega.

The veteran also added that he liked the storyline involving Carlito and that it formed a new angle altogether.

"The interview with Escobar, good interview. A lot of noise piped in. Yeah, it was too much. But, the interview and the follow-through on that interview was very good, and I thought he was gonna do something a little more physical to Zelina when she slapped him, that was good, and he left, and here comes Mr. Carlitos [Carlito] in there and now we got an angle. While Señor [Rey] Mysterio is recuperating, now he can step right back into another angle," Dutch Mantell said. [8:15 - 9:12]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Santos Escobar.

What are your thoughts on the instability in the Latino World Order? Sound off in the comments section below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.