Prayers up for former WWE manager Dutch Mantell

Former WWE manager Zeb Colter, aka Dutch Mantell, and his family have been battling severe health issues lately. Dirty Dutch recently provided an unfortunate update on his health condition.

Dutch Mantell hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity since 2017. He last appeared on WWE TV back in 2016 when he briefly managed Alberto Del Rio. Since then, he has shifted focus to his podcast called 'Story Time with Dutch Mantell.'

However, he hasn't been very active on his podcast since last year when he and his wife were admitted to the hospital. His spouse, Cathy, was hospitalized nearly a dozen times and underwent bowel resection surgery.

Dutch Mantell, on the other hand, had a brush with death due to sepsis and E. coli. He spent nearly a month in a rehab facility for his recovery.

His health issues continue to persist as his daughter revealed last week that her father had caught another infection and was back in a rehab facility.

Earlier today, Dutch Mantell took to his official X/Twitter handle and disclosed that he has been in the hospital for a month. The former WWE personality said he's not dying and will be out of the hospital next week.

Check out his tweet below:

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send prayers to Dutch Mantell and his family.

