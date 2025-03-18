Prayers up for real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu

Saddening news has emerged regarding real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu. This comes after the star's appearance was canceled.

Zilla Fatu has become a very high-profile member in the Indies. Not only has he done a good job catapulting himself into title opportunities in places like ROW, but he is also a champion in House of Glory Wrestling. Only recently, he defended his title against Dijak in a match at HOG Wrestling. Although the title match defense was successful, he appears to have suffered an injury now, and some bad news has broken.

Fatu was set to appear on Limitless Wrestling in a match against Anthony Greene. However, the promotion announced that the match had to be canceled, and they were not going to be able to have the match. Zilla Fatu suffered an injury over the weekend. The promotion sent their best wishes to Fatu as well.

"🚨 Due to an injury suffered over the weekend, @Zillafatu has been forced to pull off of the Bissell Brothers Bash this Friday in Portland. We'd like to send our best to Zilla for the road ahead. Anthony Greene is still scheduled to compete & will be in action this Friday."

The seriousness of the injury is not clear at this time. For the time being, further reports are awaited.

Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu has hinted at appearing in WWE

Zilla Fatu is related to The Bloodline faction in real life. Now, fans are waiting to see when he comes to WWE.

He has talked about going to WWE himself and has said that he's open to working with the faction or doing his own solo thing, depending on whatever Triple H wants from him.

"I would love to be there with my family, but you know, Triple H, the creative team, the whole WWE organization, they have a way to incorporate me. So, whatever way they want to incorporate me into the storyline, or me doing my own thing. (...) You just never know. So right now, I just can't call it but I know that I'm destined to be there, though."

It remains to be seen if that ends up happening.

Sportskeeda wishes the star a swift recovery.

