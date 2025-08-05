Prayers Up For WWE Superstar Liv Morgan

Finn Balor has provided an update on Liv Morgan, and it's not good news for WWE fans. The star has been absent since an injury put her out of action.Dominik Mysterio has been quite alone in Judgment Day, although Roxanne Perez has made overtures of supporting and helping him. Liv Morgan's absence has left the star in his matches mostly by himself, without outside distractions from other members of the group, something that was always the case before. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a lot longer for Liv Morgan's return.Now, Finn Balor has provided an update as to when Liv Morgan will return. Byron Saxton interviewed the star during a break on WWE RAW. There, he revealed that the good news was that she was rehabbing and getting stronger every day. He also said that she would be back soon, but that soon was not quite soon enough. The star is still out for another six to eight months thanks to the injury. This means she will be missing the rest of the year.&quot;On the upside, Dirty Dom is still the Intercontinental Champion. But on the downside, the girls lost, and Liv is still out hurt. But it's not all bad. Because Liv is rehabbing and she is getting stronger everyday, and she is going to be back soon in about six to eight months. And Roxy and Raquel let's face it, they are still growing and still learning. But lucky for them, they are learning from the best tag team in the world, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.&quot;Liv Morgan was injured in a freak injury in WWEMorgan's injury did not occur in a perilous spot. It was miserable, as during a match with Kairi Sane, she was simply taken down to the ground with a hold. She fell with both arms bracing for it, but her arm was injured as a result.She was left with a dislocated shoulder. Balor has gone through a similar injury before, and it took him more than six to eight months to recover and return to the ring as well.