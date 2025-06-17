Prayers up for WWE RAW star Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan was set to wrestle Kairi Sane this week on WWE RAW, but in the opening exchanges, she was caught in a takedown and landed awkwardly on her arm.
The Women's Tag Team Champion rolled out of the ring so she could be checked by the ringside doctors while the show went to ad break. It was then determined by the doctors that she couldn't return to the match, and Sane was declared the winner.
Liv Morgan was helped to the back, and mere moments later, it was confirmed by Michael Cole that Liv Morgan had suffered a dislocated shoulder. This means that she could be out of action for several months and potentially miss Evolution 2.
Morgan was rumored to be fighting The Bella Twins for the Women's Tag Team Championship at the show, but this injury could keep her sidelined until after the show and could mean that she may be replaced in the match.
Raquel Rodriguez could be forced to defend the titles without her, or there could be someone pulled in to take her place. It will be interesting to see what WWE is able to do in the weeks leading up to the show if she isn't available.