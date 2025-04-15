Prayers for WWE star Charlotte Flair

WWE is headed towards its biggest weekend of the year, but Charlotte Flair was recently on the receiving end of some unfortunate news. The 14-time women's champion is heading into her marquee match for the title against Tiffany Stratton.

Charlotte Flair has spent over a decade in the Stamford-based promotion as a performer, and The Queen has millions of followers and fans across the globe. Today, she revealed that someone very dear to her had passed away. It's none other than a fan named Nickie Booshie.

The multi-time Women's Champion penned a beautiful message to her late fan. She expressed that fans like Nickie reminded her why she loves what she does deeply, and she'll always have a special place in her heart for the recently departed.

"Last week, someone very dear to me passed away. Over the years, I’ve been blessed to build meaningful and cherished relationships with many of my fans—Nickie Booshie was one of them. Even though I’ve been seen as a real-life hero to some, it was Nickie who showed me what unwavering support, encouragement, and fearless love truly looked like. Nickie reminded me why I love what I do so deeply," Flair wrote.

She added:

"Nickie, you’ll always hold a special place in my heart and in our wrestling community. You will be missed beyond words. Rest in peace, my friend. 👼 🕊️ 🤍," Flair wrote.

Charlotte Flair attacked Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Charlotte Flair returned to the Stamford-based promotion after being absent for over a year and made history. She became the first person to win the Women's Royal Rumble match twice. She later decided to go after Tiffany Stratton and the WWE Women's Championship.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41, Flair and Stratton have been involved in brawls all over the blue brand. On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The Queen attacked The Buff Barbie in the parking lot before the show and proceeded to leave the arena.

Later in the night, Tiffany Stratton defeated Roxanne Perez in a one-on-one match, and The Queen appeared after the bout. The multi-time Women's Champion made a statement by brutally taking out the champion once again.

It'll be interesting to see which star leaves Las Vegas with the WWE Women's Championship.

