Prayers up for WWE star Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark has suffered a horrible injury on WWE RAW. She had to be taken backstage for further examination.
The star participated in the qualification bout for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. She faced a returning Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley in the match, hoping to win. This was the first time she had been seen on screen for some time, but unfortunately, it did not end well for her.
Zoey Stark was legitimately injured when she went to dropkick Kairi Sane but fell short and landed badly. Her right leg folded up under her in a way that no leg is supposed to, and her knee blew up. The star was left there, screaming in pain, as the match was paused and the doctors came to check on her.
It was very clear she could not continue, and failed to even walk to the back, needing to be carried. There has been speculation that the injury may be related to an ACL or MCL tear, but nothing concrete is known yet.
Unfortunately, Zoey Stark has a history of knee injuries. The commentary team of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee pointed out that she's suffered legitimate leg injuries before and has been out of action for extended intervals. When she was in NXT, she suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and Meniscus at a Halloween Havoc. This required her to miss almost a year before she finally returned.
