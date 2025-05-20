Prayers up for WWE star Zoey Stark

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 20, 2025 07:06 GMT
The star has been injured (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has been injured (Credit: WWE.com)

Zoey Stark has suffered a horrible injury on WWE RAW. She had to be taken backstage for further examination.

Ad

The star participated in the qualification bout for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. She faced a returning Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley in the match, hoping to win. This was the first time she had been seen on screen for some time, but unfortunately, it did not end well for her.

Zoey Stark was legitimately injured when she went to dropkick Kairi Sane but fell short and landed badly. Her right leg folded up under her in a way that no leg is supposed to, and her knee blew up. The star was left there, screaming in pain, as the match was paused and the doctors came to check on her.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It was very clear she could not continue, and failed to even walk to the back, needing to be carried. There has been speculation that the injury may be related to an ACL or MCL tear, but nothing concrete is known yet.

Ad

Unfortunately, Zoey Stark has a history of knee injuries. The commentary team of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee pointed out that she's suffered legitimate leg injuries before and has been out of action for extended intervals. When she was in NXT, she suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and Meniscus at a Halloween Havoc. This required her to miss almost a year before she finally returned.

The Sportskeeda community wishes a quick recovery to the WWE Superstar.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications