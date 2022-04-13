Pretty Deadly crowned new NXT Tag Team Champions in gauntlet match 

Former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly has won the NXT Tag Team Titles of the US brand on the latest edition of NXT 2.0.

The titles, vacated this past week, were defended in a gauntlet match on the latest edition of WWE's developmental show. The Creed Brothers of Diamond Mine began the match against Legado Del Fantasma, defeating the luchador team before defeating Briggs & Jensen, and Grayson Waller with his bodyguard Sanga.

The final opponents for Malcolm Bivens' men were recent NXT UK import Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, otherwise known as Pretty Deadly, who put on some impressive bouts on WWE's UK show when they reigned as NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

At the conclusion of the match, Prince entered the ring illegally and landed a shot on one of the Creeds, setting up the team's tag team finish, referred to as Spilt Milk. This saw the British team crowned as the new NXT Tag Champions in their debut match on NXT 2.0.

Though The Creed Brothers didn't win the match, they gave a memorable performance and showed excellent endurance. The duo is likely to get another chance at the titles shortly.

When did Pretty Deadly arrive in NXT 2.0?

Pretty Deadly arrived back in March when The Creed Brothers were attacked before their NXT Tag Championship bout at NXT: Roadblock.

The Creed Brothers, who earned the title shot by winning the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, were replaced in their match against Imperium by former champions MSK, who, along with Imperium, was suspected of attacking the Diamond Mine members.

However, it was then revealed on the post-WrestleMania edition of NXT 2.0 that Elton Prince and Kit Wilson were behind the assault.

What do you think of the new NXT Tag Team Champions? Do you think The Creed Brothers will win the titles soon?

