Pretty Deadly defeat Diamond Mine on NXT 2.0

Current NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly have defeated Diamond Mine on the latest edition of NXT 2.0.

The match was announced after Diamond Mine leader Roderick Strong vowed to take care of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson for attacking the stable and trashing their locker room.

As NXT went on air this week, Strong told the rest of the stable to remain backstage during the match. He and Damon Kemp then teamed up to represent Diamond Mine.

The match was fast-paced and had a lot of hard-hitting action, especially on the part of Roderick Strong. However, during the end of the match, Pretty Deadly grabbed their belts to use as weapons before The Creed Brothers foiled their plans.

Julias Creed took a title shot to the face, which enabled his Diamond Mine partners to get back in the fight and score a near-fall.

This also led to some confusion between Strong and The Creeds, which saw the champions take advantage and hit Spilled Milk for the three-count on Roderick Strong.

It will be interesting to see how the rematch between The Creed Brothers and Pretty Deadly at NXT: In Your House turns out. You can read more about the current champs by clicking here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far