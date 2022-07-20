Pretty Deadly defeated in huge title match on NXT 2.0

Pretty Deadly has been defeated by NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in a huge title match on NXT 2.0

Briggs and Jensen recently crossed the pond and became unlikely NXT UK Tag Team Champions. This caught the ire of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, otherwise known as Pretty Deadly. The duo is an English-born tag team who previously dominated WWE's fourth brand's tag team division as champions.

Prince and Wilson recently earned a chance to challenge Briggs and Jensen a couple of weeks ago on the former black-and-gold brand. The rivals locked horns for the coveted title on Tuesday night.

The English team came out in cowboy-inspired attire in a mockery of Briggs and Jensen, who wasted no time bringing the fight to Pretty Deadly. Fallon Henley picked up a minor injury in the match after one of the competitors was knocked onto her.

The injury put her at a disadvantage in the 20-woman battle royal later in the night. However, the heel team was bested by the champions, with the help of Henley, as they hit their finisher to retain the titles.

It will be interesting to see how long Briggs and Jensen can hold on to the NXT UK Tag Team Championship. You can read more about the brand by clicking right here.

