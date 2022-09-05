Pretty Deadly wins Unified NXT Tag Team Championship following controversial finish at WWE Worlds Collide 

Pretty Deadly has walked out of NXT Worlds Collide as the Undisputed NXT Tag Team Champions.

The team of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson have already enjoyed a reign as NXT Tag Team Champs since being called to NXT 2.0 but were dethroned by the currently reigning Creed Brothers of the Diamond Mine.

Following the closure of NXT UK, the dominant faction Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) were also brought to the States, along with the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, held by USA-based tag team Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. The four teams faced off in an elimination tag team match at NXT Worlds Collide to unify both brand's tag team titles.

Briggs & Jensen were the first to be eliminated by Gallus, but not before Falon Henley could brawl with Lash Legend, who accompanied Pretty Deadly. The Scots were next to get taken out, by some impressive Creed Brothers offense.

This was the first time Gallus had been pinned in five months. They would continue the brawl with Briggs & Jensen on the outside. Amid the confusion Damon Kemp interfered in the match, attacking his own Diamond Mine allies, The Creed Brothers.

This allowed Pretty Deadly to pick up the win, and both sets of titles, under very dubious circumstances. With the NXT Tag Division really hotting-up, a pair of challengers are sure to be lined-up for the Brits in the near future.

