Previous WWE SmackDown episode featured a big botch that was not edited

WWE SmackDown has been one of the better shows over the last few weeks, despite the apparent fall in interest from WWE fans recently. One of the segments that garnered a lot of criticism last week, was none other than the Karaoke segment, with the WWE Universe very open in their criticism of the women WWE Superstars singing in the ring. However, it appears that there was indeed a botch on that week's episode of WWE SmackDown, but it was not the Karaoke segment. Instead, it was the match that featured Jeff Hardy and The Miz, with the ending, in particular, going quite spectacularly wrong.

According to the reports from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, there was one particular moment where things went wrong between Jeff Hardy and The Miz.

Jeff Hardy and The Miz made a botch on WWE SmackDown

According to the report from the Wrestling Observer, The Miz and Jeff Hardy's finish was supposed end with The Mizz doing a rolling reversal. Then Jeff Hardy would be able to reverse that into a pinfall to pick up the win.

Unfortunately, when the time came, it did not really work like that as The Miz botched the roll completely, and although Jeff Hardy attempted to make up for it and reverse the botch, it did not look smooth at all. With the show being taped eight days earlier, there was no reason for the finish to not have been fixed, but for reason it went out as a botch when it was telecast, with it being obvious that something had gone wrong.

"The finish was supposed to be Miz doing a rolling reverse from there and Hardy reversing into the pin. Miz botched it completely and Hardy’s attempt to reverse the botch didn’t look smooth. Given thIs show was taped eight days earlier I have no idea why they didn’t tape it again."

Jeff Hardy and The Miz are both extremely experienced WWE Superstars, and if this botch shows something, it's that no matter who you are, a second of not concentrating in the ring can easily lead to a botch.